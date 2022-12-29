Tunisha Sharma sucide case: Reports claims that the late actress had a step - father and used to have continues fights with her mother for the same 

MUMBAI: The Tunisha sucide case has become one of the high profile case today.

There is discussions on social media and the media channels where a lot revelations are coming out of the investigation in the case.

Yesterday Sheezan's custody had ended and he was produced in front of the court, and finally the police got a two day extension for probing the case further.

Today the families of Tunisha and Sheezan were interrogated where Tunisha’s mother stated that the actor used to take drugs and very often the couple used to fight over it as the late actress wanted him to give up drugs.

He was sent for a medical test and the reports will be out soon.

As per sbpabpnews reports, Tunisha has a step - father and very often she used to discuss about this matter to Sheezan as she was upset about it and usually she used to have arguments with her mother on the same, Sheezan had also stated the same in his statement.

He told if he had to be blamed for the step that Tunisha took then her mom should also be blamed as she did have arguments with her and was upset with her too.

Well, the news hadn't yet been confirmed but as been reported by the news portal.

In the upcoming days more and more details are excepted to come out of this case as the police is doing a tough interrogation.

Tunisha has committed sucide on the 24th December 2022 in Shezan's make up room, she was rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

