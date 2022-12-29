 Tunisha Sharma sucide case: Tunisha’s relative says " Will take the matter to court, the fact that he is changing his statements and deleted chats with a secret girlfriend says that something is fishy; if he was innocent why delete or change statements" 

MUMBAI :The Tunisha sucide case has become one of the high profile case today.

There is discussions on social media and the media channels where a lot revelations are coming out of the investigation in the case.

Yesterday Sheezan's custody had ended and he was produced in front of the court, and finally the police got a two day extension for probing the case further.

As per Republic TV, the actor had been changing his statements on why he broke up and hasn't been consistent in his answers.

He has also deleted 300- 400 pages of Whatsapp chat with a secret girlfriend that now the police will be reterving and that angle will be probed.

One of Tunisha’s relative spoke to the media where he said that "If he was innocent he shouldn't be changing statements and deleting chats like this. By doing this he is proving that something is fishy, we will go to court and fight till the end"

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Late actress Tunisha Sharma's rumored boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan detained by police for interrogation

He further said " Sheezan should be punished if he has pushed Tunisha in taking this step, and he won't be spared we will fight till the end and will get justice for Tunisha.

Well, the police is probing all angles and would be coming out with the investigation details soon.

Tunisha has committed sucide on the 24th December 2022 in Shezan's make up room, she was rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



ALSO READ : Tunisha Sharma's postmortem done; family to get mortal remains soon