Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Actor Sheezan Khan granted bail for a Bond of Rs1 Lakh!

A lot of developments are taking place in the case of the suicide of actor Tunisha Sharma who was the lead of the show Ali Baba the shoot had been put on halt and now new developments are coming in.
Sheezan Khan

MUMBAI :  The television industry got the shocking news of Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma, passed away by committing suicide on 24th December.

The actress hanged herself on the sets of the show and the incident took place in her co–actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan’s makeup room. He essayed on the role of (Alibaba). But since then had been in custody.

Also read:  Tunisha Sharma Suicide case: Sheezan Khan’s lawyer opposes suicide abetment charge, wants the actor to be released on bail

As we reported earlier, the lead, Sheezan Khan, who was Tunisha’s rumored partner, was taken into custody on the grounds of abetment to suicide. Tunisha’s mother has filed a complaint and demanded a complete investigation of the case.

Actor Sheezan Khan had been in custody since then December 25, and as per reports A Maharashtra court on Saturday granted bail to actor Sheezan Khan in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. The court has granted bail to Sheezan on a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh.

The case went back and forth for a long time, with public statements and public shaming. But there was no solution, until now.

Sheezan was replaced in the show Ali Baba and the show was rebranded and Abhishek Nigam stepped in the role.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Waliv police file a chargesheet against Sheezan Khan

 

 


    

 

