Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Actress’s mother Vanita makes new shocking allegations, Sheezan Khan’s lawyer says, “he is being framed”

His mother and sisters recently held a press conference, clearing the air about his brother's involvement in Tunisha's life and also how the 20 year old actress was extremely disturbed and traumatized as a person.
MUMBAI :Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the show’s set on 24th December 2022. The cast, crew, fans, and family of the late actress are still to come to terms with the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, the show’s lead actor Sheezan Khan who was reportedly in a relationship with Tunisha has been arrested in ‘Abetment of Suicide’, as she ended her life in his make-up room and he was the last person to have interacted with her. Tunisha’s mother Vanita has also hurled several allegations against Sheezan and they all are being investigated. His mother and sisters recently held a press conference, clearing the air about his brother’s involvement in Tunisha’s life and also how the 20 year old actress was extremely disturbed and traumatized as a person.

Tunisha’s mother Vanita has now said that Sheezan was taking drugs and she said that Tunisha would tell her friends that he forced her to take drugs as well. She has leveled another allegation against Khan saying that he used to force her to speak in Urdu. But Sheezan has said that neither he nor his family speak or know the language. The case has been adjourned till the 11th January. Sheezan’s lawyer claimed that Tunisha spoke to someone by the name ‘Ali’ for 15 minutes before she hung herself. She had also gone on a date with him previously.

