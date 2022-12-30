Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Exclusive! Late actress Tunisha’s friend Rayya Labib says that Sheezan should be blamed for her death; reveals that one of her friends is also in depression as she broke up with Sheezan a year ago

MUMBAI: Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on 24th December, 2022 by hanging herself in Sheezan Khan's makeup room, after an argument she had with him.

Post that, her mother filed an FIR against him and blamed him for provoking her daughter to take the step.

Currently, the case is under investigation and more new revelations will be coming out in the case.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Tunisha’s friend Rayya Labib, who said that Sheezan is responsible for this incident, and assured that her mother and family would have guided her.

Do you think Sheezan Khan was at fault and that he should be responsible for this act?

100% he is at fault and is wrong. I have heard from people about his multiple affairs with other girls. I have a friend in Delhi who is dealing with depression, and she told me that she had broken up with Sheezan a year ago. She told me not to trust him as he isn’t a good guy and he only uses people.

You also spoke about Tunisha being pregnant and how that could be a reason for her to commit suicide.

I can’t give a clarification on that, since I came to know about the news from the channels only. It could be a possibility that she was in love with him, and then she got pregnant and forced him into marriage, and he said no, and then she got depressed and hurt later, and hence she couldn’t handle it and took her life. It’s not necessary that she was pregnant now when she passed away; it could be a couple of months ago.

There is news doing the rounds that this is not the first time that Tunisha tried to commit suicide, but that she has harmed herself earlier too. Do you think the family should have taken more precautions?

I am sure the family would have guided her and told her to be strong. No family would want their child to go through pain and hurt. But the problem is that when someone is in love, they don’t think straight, and make that person their life. And if things don’t work out, within no time they will end it. I know she was very serious, and Sheezan did the wrong thing. If he knew that she had harmed herself earlier, he should have handled the matter well and taken the decision slowly.

Well, the case seems to intensify even more, and in the coming days, more new information will be coming out.

