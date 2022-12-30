Tunisha Sharma Suicide case: Late actress’s mother reveals that Sheezan Khan slapped Tunisha a day before she committed suicide

MUMBAI :More and more revelations are coming out of the Tunisha Sharma Suicide case.

Today, Tunisha’s mother kept a press conference where she revealed some shocking details about the case.

She said how Sheezan uses her and cheated her, how his mother used to call her and torture her by talking about his girlfriends, she used to come and tell me that she is getting very disturbed about it.

ALSO READ : After TV actress Tunisha Sharma, social- media influencer Leena Nagawanshi commits suicide

She also mentioned that Sheezan was the one who took Tunisha down post the incident and then for 15 minutes no ambulance or car came to take her to the hospital what is she was alive.

But the comment that the has stunt everyone was when the mother said that Sheezan had slapped Tunisha a day before she committed suicide as they had a huge fight.

Tunisha has committed suicide on the 24th of December 2022 in Sheezan's make up room. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead when she was brought in.

Post that her mother had filed an FIR against Sheezan and blamed him for her daughter committing suicide.

Currently, the police is investigating the case and Sheezan is been interrogated.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :After TV actress Tunisha Sharma, social- media influencer Leena Nagawanshi commits suicide