Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Reports claim that the late actress had a step-father and used to have continues fights with her mother about the same

MUMBAI: The Tunisha Sharma suicide case has become one of the high profile case today.

There are discussions on social media and the media channels where a lot of revelations are coming out regarding the investigation in the case.

Yesterday, Sheezan's custody had ended, and he was produced in front of the court. The police were granted a two-day extension to probe the case further.

Today, the families of Tunisha and Sheezan were interrogated, and Tunisha’s mother stated that the actor used to take drugs, and very often, the couple used to fight over it as the late actress wanted him to give up drugs.

He was sent for a medical test and the reports will be out soon.

As per SBP ABP news reports, Tunisha has a step-father, and she used to very often discuss this matter with Sheezan as she was upset about it. She would usually have arguments with her mother on the same. Sheezan had also stated the same in his statement.

He said that if he had to be blamed for the step that Tunisha took, then her mom should also be blamed as she did have arguments with her and was upset with her too.

Well, the news hasn't been confirmed yet, but it has been reported by the news portal.

In the upcoming days, more new details are expected to come out regarding this case as the police are doing a tough interrogation.

Tunisha had committed suicide on the 24th of December, 2022 in Sheezan's make-up room. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

