Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan and the late actress had lunch together fifteen minutes before she hanged herself

MUMBAI : More and more revelation is coming out in the Tunisha suicide case as the police are interrogating everyone from the sets of the show along with the accused in the case, Sheezan Khan.

The latest revelation in the case is that Sheezan and Tunisha had lunch together just 15 minutes back before she committed suicide.

ALSO READ : Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in her co-actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan‘s room this is all you need to know about the actor

As per the reports of Times Now, during that lunch, there was a heated argument between the two and that’s when Sheezan stormed out of the makeup room within 15 minutes Tunisha hang herself in the same room.

What was the conversation that took place between them that led to the incident is what the police are investigating it currently.

On Saturday afternoon, the television industry woke up to the shocking news of Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma passed away by committing suicide.

The actress hung herself on the sets of the show. The incident took place in her co-star's, Sheezan Mohammed Khan who essays the role of Alibaba, makeup room.

The two were in a relationship and had broken up just 15 days ago, which disturbed the actress. She even had a panic attack on December 16th, and when in the hospital she kept telling the doctor that Sheezan had cheated on her.

Post this incident, her mother filed an FIR against Sheezan and mentioned that he was the one who provoked her to take this step.

The actor has been arrested by the police and has been produced in front of the court. He has been sent to four-day judicial custody.

Her mortal remains had been sent for post-mortem, and when the reports came out, the doctors confirmed that the actress died of suffocation and ruled out the pregnancy theory.

Yesterday, the police ruled out the theory of love jihad, affair angle, and blackmailing from the case.

Well, since the investigation is still on more and more revelations will be coming out in the coming days.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( NEWS CREDIT - TIMES NOW)

