Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan denied bail; his lawyer to appeal in High Court

MUMBAI : The Tunisha Sharma suicide case is one of the most talked about cases these days.

The actress committed suicide on the 24th of December 2022 by hanging herself in Sheezan’s green room. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared ‘brought dead’.

Post that, her mom filed an FIR against Sheezan saying that he provoked her to take this step and that he should be punished.

Both families held a press conference each, where they shared their side of the story and revealed details about Sheezan and Tunisha’s case.

As we all know, Sheezan was sent for fourteen-day judicial custody and his lawyer had applied for bail. As the court proceedings were going on, the judge decided to give the verdict on the 13th of January 2022.

The case has been postponed many times, and now finally the court has given its verdict.

ALSO READ : Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Cops retrieve Sheezan Khan’s deleted chats with his ‘secret girlfriend’, say, “he was avoiding Tunisha”

Sheezan has been denied bail and now he would appeal in the high court for his bail.

Tunisha's lawyer Advocate Tarun Sharma told the media that the judge has rejected the bail application of Sheezan Khan. He further accused his family of creating 'different theories' to stop the truth from coming out.

Whereas Sheezan Khan's lawyer and his family did not speak to the media after their exit.

The latest development is that Sheezan has been replaced in his serial and now Abhishek Nigam would be essaying the role of Baba.

Well, it will be interesting to see what new developments will be coming out in the case.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan's bail plea adjourned till Monday; will continue to be in judicial custody