Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan pleads to attend Tunisha’s rites; his sister Falaq Naaz breaks down during the funeral

MUMBAI: The television industry was left in shock last weekend as Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma passed away on Saturday by committing suicide on the sets of her show.

Her final rites were carried out today, and her friends and family attended it.

Sheezan Khan, who is Tunisha’s co-star on the show and her ex-boyfriend as well, has been accused in this case as per the FIR filed by her mother, stating that he provoked her to take this drastic step.

He is currently being interrogated, and the police are investigating the matter.

As per media reports, Sheezan Khan did plead with the police saying that he wanted to attend the funeral but he wasn’t allowed.

On the other hand, his sister Falaq Naaz attended the funeral, where she broke down and was howling and crying.

Tunisha was extremely close to Falaq, and that can be seen in the various posts shared by the actress on her social media.

Sheezan, Tunisha, and Falaq shared a great bond together which can be seen in her various social media posts.

Well, in the coming days, more and more revelations will be coming out as the case will be investigated further.

Tomorrow, Sheezan’s custody with the police ends, and the cops will reveal to the media as to where their investigation has reached.

Well, there is no doubt that it has been tough on both families, and as soon as the investigation is done, new details will come out.

