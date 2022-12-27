Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan pleads to go for Tunisha’s rites; his sister Falaq Naaz breaks down during the funeral

MUMBAI: Last weekend, the television industry was left in shock as Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma passed away on Saturday by committing suicide on the sets of her show.

Her final rites were carried out today, and her friends and family attended it.

Sheezan Khan who is the co–star of Tunisha on her show and her ex–boyfriend have been accused in this case as her mother has filed a FIR against him stating that he provoked her to take this drastic step.

He is been interrogated currently and the police is investigating the matter.

As per media reports, Sheezan Khan did plead to the police that he wanted to attend the funeral but he wasn’t allowed.

On the other hand, his sister Falaq Naaz attended the funeral where she broke down and was howling and crying.

Tunisha was extremely close to Falaq and that one can see in the various post shared by the actress on social media.

Sheezan, Tunisha, and Falaq shared a great bond together which can be seen in the various social media posts.

Well, in the coming days more and more revelations would be coming out and the case would be further investigated.

Tomorrow, Sheezan’s custody with the police ends, and the cops would come out in the media and might reveal where the investigation has reached.

Well, there is no doubt that it has been tough on both families, and as soon as the investigation is done, new details will come out.

