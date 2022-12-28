Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan’s custody extended for two days; deleted chats with a secret girlfriend is under scanner

MUMBAI : Newer revelations are coming out of the Tunisha suicide case.

Today, Sheezan’s custody with the police had ended, and now the court has extended it for two days. But the cops are planning to ask for a four-day custody to interrogate the matter completely.

As per Republic TV, the new revelation that has come out in the case is that there was a deleted chat with a secret girlfriend which will now be probed by the cops.



ALSO READ : Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in her co-actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan‘s room this is all you need to know about the actor

The claims that have come out in the case have been made by Tunisha’s relative and the police who have been investigating the case.

The cops will be requesting the Whatsapp company to retrieve the chats of Sheezan so that they can have an idea of who the secret girlfriend is.

Republic TV states that she could be called for interrogation.

Tunisha committed suicide on the 24th of December on the sets of the show. The incident took place in her co-star, Sheezan’s makeup room.

Post that, her mother filed an FIR against Sheezan stating that he was the one to provoke her child to take this drastic step.

Since then, the actor has been interrogated by the police and is giving different statements as to why he ended the relationship.

He had given the reason as religion, then changed it to age gap, then later said that the families aren’t agreeing, then he also stated that it was because of his career he ended the relationship.

Because he has been changing his statements, the police are still interrogating him and they will soon come out with the details.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in her co-actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan‘s room this is all you need to know about the actor



Disclaimer: The above news has been stated in reports by other new channels/portals. TellyChakkar doesn’t take responsibility for the news. The details are purely from the other portals and news channels!



(CREDITS : REPUBLIC TV)