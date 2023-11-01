Tunisha Sharma Suicide case: Sheezan Khan’s lawyer reveals that Ali wasn’t Tunisha’s gym trainer and tomorrow when the police will also get to know that during their investigation

Tunisha Sharma's suicide is currently one of the most controversial and talked about cases and now his lawyer has come out and said that the new guy in the case Ali, is not a gym trainer and the truth shall be out soon.
MUMBAI : The Tunisha Sharma case is one of the most controversial and talked about cases currently.

The actress committed suicide on the 24th of December by hanging herself in Sheezan’s makeup room and was later rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Post that, both Tunisha and Sheezan’s families held a press conference where they portrayed their points and shared their side of the story.

Today, was Sheezan Khan's bail plea verdict where the judge did hear both sides and he decided to give the verdict on the 13th of January.

The latest development is the case of a guy called Ali who Tunisha had met on the dating app Tinder she was in contact with him for some days and he was the one to who she spoke on a video call just before she took her life and now that angle is been investigated.

There were reports doing the rounds that Ali was a gym trainer and they were good friends and this

Now Sheezan’ lawyer while interacting with media has come out and said that Ali wasn’t her gym trainer and that he has submitted the details in court and the same result will come out in the police investigation.

Well, seems like more and more revelations will be coming out of the case and the investigation is still on.

