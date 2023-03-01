Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan’s plea for bail to be heard on 7th Jabuary, his lawyer says, “There’s one breaking news…”

MUMBAI :Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the show’s set. The cast, crew, fans, family of the late actress are still to come to terms with the tragic incident.

Tunisha’s rumored boyfriend Sheezan is now in judicial custody for abetment of suicide. His lawyer Shailendra Mishra, in a press conference with a news portal shared, “We moved the application. It is kept on the seventh of January. A notice has been issued to the police to file a report and say.”

At the press conference Sheezan Khan's mother, along with his two sisters; Falaq and Shafaq Naaz made allegations against Tunisha’s mother and also gave a glimpse of the ordeal Tunisha was going through leading to the day of her suicide. Mishra said all these were facts and none of it was fabrication.

Mishra said, “These are facts that Tunisha had told us. In the incident that occurred on the 23rd, we have witnesses who have recorded their statements with the police, confirming and corroborating what we are saying and what we have made an allegation of. It’s the truth. On the 23rd, we informed her mother.”

He further added, “We want to know why the mother is exploiting her child and making false statements when she was aware that this was happening. We have already moved an application. We have recorded and submitted everything. Now the matter is sub-judice and will be heard on the seventh of January.”

He then made a shocking revelation, “There’s one breaking news for sure that will turn the whole table around.”

Credit- TOI

Tunisha Sharma Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul Sheezan Mohammed Khan SAB TV Falaq Naaz  
