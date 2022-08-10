Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan sent to 14 days judicial custody, refuses to give google password 

MUMBAI : Today, Sheezan Khan’s custody ended and he was produced in court where he was sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

During the hearing today, Tunisha’s lawyer said that she was forced to follow another religion and she was so into Sheezan and his family that she went away from her mother also.

But during this judicial custody anytime Sheezan can apply for bail and he could be out but would have to come to the police station for interrogation.

Sheezan was asked to give his G- mail password but he refused to give it by stating that he doesn’t remember it and that it also caused doubt in the police’s mind.

Though the police can retrieve it through the help of Apple helpline and engineers.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Late actress Tunisha Sharma's rumored boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan detained by police for interrogation

Yesterday, Tunisha’s mother had a press conference where she revealed shocking details about Sheezan where she said that he had slapped her when Tunisha had checked his phone and came to know about his multiple affairs.

She also told the media that if he was so concerned about religion then why did he have come into the relationship since the beginning, he could have been clear from the start only.

What’s catching the media headlines is the changing statements of Sheezan Khan on the reasons he is giving for the breakup with Tunisha.

Well, in the upcoming days more and more details will be coming out on the case.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Tunisha Sharma's postmortem done; family to get mortal remains soon

(CREDITS : AbpAbp News)

Disclaimer: The above news has been stated in reports by other new channels/portals. TellyChakkar doesn’t take responsibility for the news. The details are purely from the other portals and news channels!



