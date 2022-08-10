Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan sent to 14 days judicial custody, refuses to give google password

The Tunisha case is currently one of the most talked about cases. The latest development is that Sheezan has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody, and soon, his lawyer will be filing for his bail.  
MUMBAI : Today, Sheezan Khan’s custody ended, and he was produced in court where he was sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

During the hearing today, Tunisha’s lawyer said that she was forced to follow another religion. She was so into Sheezan and his family, that she went away from her mother also.

But anytime during this judicial custody, Sheezan can apply for bail and can go out, but will have to come to the police station for interrogation.

Sheezan was asked to give his Gmail password, but he refused to do so, stating that he doesn’t remember it. This has also caused doubt in the police’s mind

However, the police can retrieve it through the help of the Apple helpline and engineers.


ALSO READ :  Exclusive! Late actress Tunisha Sharma's rumored boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan detained by police for interrogation
 

Yesterday, Tunisha’s mother held a press conference where she revealed some shocking details about Sheezan. She said that when Tunisha had checked his phone, he slapped her because found out about his multiple affairs.

She also told the media that if he was so concerned about religion, then why did he have to come into a relationship. He could have been clear from the beginning only.

What’s catching the media’s headlines are the changing statements of Sheezan Khan and the reasons that he is giving for his breakup with Tunisha.

Well, in the upcoming days, more new details will be coming out on the case.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Tunisha Sharma's postmortem done; family to get mortal remains soon

 

 


    

 

