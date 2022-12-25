Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan sent to custody for 4 days

MUMBAI : Yesterday, Tunisha Sharma died by suicide. Reportedly, the actress was found hanging in the makeup room of her Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan.

Tunisha's mother had filed a complaint against Sheezan and he was arrested this morning. The actor was produced before the Vasai court today, and he has been sent to custody for 4 days.

According to ANI, Sheezan's advocate said, “Sheezan Khan has been sent to custody for 4 days. The police don’t have any evidence as yet. Allegations were put against him. A further probe is yet to be conducted."

Sheezan and Tunisha were reportedly in a relationship, and had broken up 15 days ago. A report by India Today stated that in the FIR it's mentioned that Tunisha was stressed due to her breakup.

Tunisha's demise has left her fans and the TV and Bollywood indsutry shocked. She started her career with the TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, and later starred in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. She had also been a part of movies like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. The actress had also been a part of multiple music videos.

