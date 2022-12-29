Tunisha Sharma Suicide case: Sheezan Khan takes drugs claims Tunisha’s mother; the actor took for medical test

MUMBAI :The Tunisha Sharma Suicide case is under investigation and the alleged accused in the case Sheezan Khan who is her co–star as been set for a two-day judicial custody with the police.

As per reports on Time Now, the police are interrogating Sheezan and Tunisha’s relatives regarding the case.

Tunisha’s mother who came to record her statement in the police station stated that Sheezan used to take drugs and that Tunisha and he used to have fights regarding it as she wanted him to leave drugs and they used to have arguments regarding it.

But since she was in love she didn’t object it much and she let it go.

Now the police are going to interrogate his family and see if they were aware of the drugs that he was taking.

Today, Sheezan Khan was sent for a medical check and soon the reports will be out for the same.

Well, the case is intensifying as days are passing and more and more details are accepted to come out in the upcoming days.

Tunisha committed suicide on the 24th of December, by hanging herself in Sheezan’s makeup room and the reason stated is that she was depressed and disturbed by her break up with Sheezan.

