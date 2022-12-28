Tunisha Sharma Suicide case: Sheezan Khan's custody ends today; police to ask for an extension this is the four different reasons he stated for the break up with the actress

MUMBAI :Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha committed suicide on Saturday by hanging herself in her co–actor Sheezan makeup room who was her alleged boyfriend too.

Post that Sheezan was sent to four-day police custody on the FIR filed by Tunisha’s mother where she blamed him for this unfortunate incident and since then he has been interrogated by the police.

As per media reports, today Sheezan’s custody will end and he would be produced to the court where the police would ask for an extension so that they could interrogate Sheezan for a few more days.

ALSO READ : Tunisha Sharma's postmortem done; family to get mortal remains soon

One of the main reasons why they want an extension is because the actor during interrogation has given four different statements to why he broke up with Tunisha.

The first reason he said was because of Religion differences, the second was the age gap, the third was the Shraddha Walker case and the fourth was that both families were against this relationship.

Due to these different statements, the police want to interrogate him even more until now 18 people have recorded their statements in the case.

Well, today the court will decide if Sheezan’s custody will be extended or if will he be released.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Late actress Tunisha Sharma's rumored boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan detained by police for interrogation