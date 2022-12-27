Tunisha Sharma suicide case: The actress had a huge fight with Sheezan a day before she ended her life; the shoot of the show was stalled for 2 hours

MUMBAI : On Saturday afternoon actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself on the sets of the show, she took this step in her co –star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan’s makeup room.

Post that her mother had filed an FIR against him and blamed him for provoking her to take the step.

He was then arrested by the police and was sent to a four-day custody where the investigation and interrogation is on.

During the interrogation, Sheezan admitted being in a relationship with Tunisha and revealed that he took the decision of break up because of religion differences and age gap, he also said that he was so disturbed with what the country was facing post the Shraddha Walker case and hence he took the decision to break up.

As per sources, Tunisha and Sheezan had a fight a day prior to her passing away and the fight was that bad that the shooting was stalled for two hours.

The fight was bad and the police are investigating to know what the issue all about was.

Well, seems like things weren’t good between the two posts the breakup and hence Tunisha was disturbed and she took the step.

Today, Tunisha’s crimination will take place in Mumbai the delay happened as they were waiting for her aunt to land from London.

