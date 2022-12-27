Tunisha Sharma suicide case: The funeral details were sent to everyone in the industry including Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz sisters of the accused in this case Sheezan Khan

MUMBAI : Tunisha’s funeral will be taking place today between 3 : 00 pm – 4 : 00 pm and many actors from the television industry are seen visiting her place.

The actress had committed suicide on Saturday on the sets of the show in her co – actors and boyfriend’s room Shaezen Khan.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead, post that her mother filed an FIR against her boyfriend Shaezen Khan and blamed him for provoking her to take such a step.

Then he was arrested and sent to four day judicial custody, where his interrogation has began and he did confess that he was in a relationship with the actress and he broke up due to religion differences and was disturbed with the Shraddha Walkar case.

Today the final rites are been performed and the invites for the funeral were sent across the industry and also to the Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz who are the sisters of the alleged accused Sheezan Khan.

Whether they would be attending the funeral or no is something personal and unknown.

The sisters had released a statement yesterday requesting the media and fans to give them some privacy and time in these tough circumstances and told that soon they would come out and speak and not to consider their silence as a weakness.

Well, there is no doubt that it has been tough on both families and as soon as the investigation would be done, things would come out.

