 Tunisha Sharma suicide case : The late actress’s mother claims that Tunisha could be saved as she was breathing revealing it could be a murder or suicide, talks about the bond she had with her daughter and says Sheezan forced Tunisha to have drugs

The Tunisha Sharma suicide case is one of the most controversial case on television and now her mother has come out and said that her daughter was breathing and that she could have been saved.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 15:41
 Tunisha Sharma suicide case : The late actress’s mother claims that Tunisha could be saved as she was breathing revealing it co

MUMBAI :  The Tunisha Sharma suicide case is one of the most talked about cases these days.

The actress committed suicide on the 24th of December 2022, when she hanged herself in Sheezan’s green room and she rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Post that her mom filed an FIR against Sheezan where saying that he provoked her to take this step and that he should be punished.

She also revealed how he physically abused her and promised that he would marry her but then at the last moment he ditched her and she couldn’t take it and hence ended her life.

Then Sheezan’s family kept a press conference where they said that all the claims against them were baseless and that Sheezan is innocent.

ALSO READ :  Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in her co-actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan‘s room this is all you need to know about the actor 

They also said that Tunisha didn’t have a good relationship with her mother and that was a reason she was disturbed as she didn’t want to work and was forced to earn money.

Yesterday, Tunisha’s mother spoke to the media and she claimed that Tunisha could be saved as she was breathing.

She said “"It could be a suicide or a murder. I say this because Sheezan took her to a hospital far away. There were hospitals 5 minutes from the set. Why not take her to a closer one? She was breathing and could have been saved"

Tunisha's mother also said, "My relationship with her was very good. She didn't live without me or sleep without me. I have a voice message from her that she sent me on December 21. Sheezan's mother won't tell me about my relationship with her (Tunisha). I don't need to explain to anyone since I've dedicated my life to Tunisha"

In the voice note, Tunisha tells her mother that she loves her a lot and thanks her for the things she has done for her and that she would come home soon and have a nap with her.

Tunisha’s mom says that she appeals to the police to investigate the case from all angles and she wants the truth to come out.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in her co-actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan‘s room this is all you need to know about the actor 

( CREDIT : HINDUSTAN TIMES) 

Tunisha Sharma Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul Sheezan Khan Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat Gabbar Poonchwala Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh Internet Wala Love Ishq Subhan Allah TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 15:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Sherdill Shergill: Exclusive! Manmeet will get arrested for trying to find out the gender of the baby!
MUMBAI :Sherdil Shergill is the new show on the block on Colors starring Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj in lead roles.The...
Spoiler Alert! Woh Toh Hai Albela:  Sayuri trapped by Vikrant, desperate to meet Kanha
MUMBAI :Rajan Shahi's show "Woh Toh Hai Albela" is making a lot of noise for all the right reasons. It features Shaheer...
Karan Kundra and Gashmeer Mahajani’s Ishq Mein Ghayal is a direct knockoff of The Vampire Dairies, Fans share disappointment over the internet! 
MUMBAI :A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some that are all set for a...
Check out Hina Khan’s special surprise for BFF Shaheer Sheikh
MUMBAI: Hina Khan's portrayal of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to be well-liked. Even in a negative...
Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugha Chapekar is mesmerized by this Bollywood actress
MUMBAI :Mugdha Chaphekar has become quite the household name and is currently seen in Zee TV's popular and long-running...
Recent Stories
Here’s what went wrong between Bipasha Basu and John Abraham, which led to their breakup
Here’s what went wrong between Bipasha Basu and John Abraham, which led to their breakup

Latest Video

Related Stories
Karan Kundra and Gashmeer Mahajani’s Ishq Mein Ghayal is a direct knockoff of The Vampire Dairies, Fans share disappointment ove
Karan Kundra and Gashmeer Mahajani’s Ishq Mein Ghayal is a direct knockoff of The Vampire Dairies, Fans share disappointment over the internet! 
Check out Hina Khan’s special surprise for BFF Shaheer Sheikh
Check out Hina Khan’s special surprise for BFF Shaheer Sheikh
Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugha Chapekar is mesmerized by this Bollywood actress
Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugha Chapekar is mesmerized by this Bollywood actress
Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi got scared by This actor on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, read to know the incident
Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi got scared by This actor on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, read to know the incident
Fans call this scene of Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt ‘heart touching’ from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Fans call this scene of Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt ‘heart touching’ from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Rupali Ganguly pens a heartfelt note for This co-star from Anupamaa
Rupali Ganguly pens a heartfelt note for This co-star from Anupamaa