 Tunisha Sharma suicide case : The late actress’s mother claims that Tunisha could be saved as she was breathing revealing it could be a murder or suicide, talks about the bond she had with her daughter and says Sheezan forced Tunisha to have drugs

MUMBAI : The Tunisha Sharma suicide case is one of the most talked about cases these days.

The actress committed suicide on the 24th of December 2022, when she hanged herself in Sheezan’s green room and she rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Post that her mom filed an FIR against Sheezan where saying that he provoked her to take this step and that he should be punished.

She also revealed how he physically abused her and promised that he would marry her but then at the last moment he ditched her and she couldn’t take it and hence ended her life.

Then Sheezan’s family kept a press conference where they said that all the claims against them were baseless and that Sheezan is innocent.

They also said that Tunisha didn’t have a good relationship with her mother and that was a reason she was disturbed as she didn’t want to work and was forced to earn money.

Yesterday, Tunisha’s mother spoke to the media and she claimed that Tunisha could be saved as she was breathing.

She said “"It could be a suicide or a murder. I say this because Sheezan took her to a hospital far away. There were hospitals 5 minutes from the set. Why not take her to a closer one? She was breathing and could have been saved"

Tunisha's mother also said, "My relationship with her was very good. She didn't live without me or sleep without me. I have a voice message from her that she sent me on December 21. Sheezan's mother won't tell me about my relationship with her (Tunisha). I don't need to explain to anyone since I've dedicated my life to Tunisha"

In the voice note, Tunisha tells her mother that she loves her a lot and thanks her for the things she has done for her and that she would come home soon and have a nap with her.

Tunisha’s mom says that she appeals to the police to investigate the case from all angles and she wants the truth to come out.

