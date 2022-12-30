Tunisha Sharma suicide case: The late actress’s mother reveals that Sheezan Khan slapped Tunisha a day before she committed suicide

MUMBAI :More new revelations are coming out of the Tunisha Sharma suicide case.

Today, Tunisha’s mother held a press conference where she revealed some shocking details about the case.

She spoke about how Sheezan used her and cheated her, and how his mother used to call her and torture her by talking about his girlfriends. She used to come and tell me that she was getting very disturbed about it.

ALSO READ : After TV actress Tunisha Sharma, social- media influencer Leena Nagawanshi commits suicide

She also mentioned that Sheezan was the one who took Tunisha down post the incident, and then for 15 minutes, no ambulance or car had come to take her to the hospital; what if she was alive?

But the comment that has stunned everyone was when her mother said that Sheezan had slapped Tunisha a day before she committed suicide because they had a huge fight.

Tunisha had committed suicide on the 24th of December, 2022 in Sheezan's make up room. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead when she was brought in.

Post that, her mother had filed an FIR against Sheezan and blamed him for her daughter committing suicide.

Currently, the police are investigating the case and Sheezan is being interrogated.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :After TV actress Tunisha Sharma, social- media influencer Leena Nagawanshi commits suicide