Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Tunisha’s boyfriend Sheezan Khan breaks down during interrogation gives different theories on break up

MUMBAI: On Saturday afternoon, the television industry woke up to the shocking news of Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma passed away by committing suicide.

The actress hung herself on the sets of the show. The incident took place in her co-star's, Sheezan Mohammed Khan who essays the role of Alibaba, makeup room.

The two were in a relationship and had broken up just 15 days ago, which disturbed the actress. She even had a panic attack on December 16th, and when in the hospital she kept telling the doctor that Sheezan had cheated on her.

Post this incident, her mother filed an FIR against Sheezan and mentioned that he was the one who provoked her to take this step.

The actor has been arrested by the police and has been produced in front of the court. He has been sent to a four-day judicial custody.

He did confess that the two were in a relationship and that he broke up due to religious differences and was affected by the Shraddha Walker case and how the country had reacted to it.

As per reports of Times Now, a lady officer had interrogated the actor and that’s when he broke down he did confess that he saved her life earlier also when she had tried to harm herself. Though the police claim that he couldn’t prove any evidence for the same.

The police are recording his statement as he is not consistent in his confessions.

Well, soon in the upcoming days more and more revelations would be out.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

