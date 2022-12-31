Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Tunisha’s mother claims that something fishy; says “Sheezan was the one who brought her down and for fifteen minutes, there wasn’t any car or ambulance called to take her; what if she was alive and the delay caused the death”

MUMBAI :The Tunisha Sharma suicide case has become one of the high-profile cases today.

There are discussions on social media and media channels, where a lot of revelations are coming out regarding the investigation in the case.

Today, Sheezan's custody has ended, and he was produced in front of the court. The police were granted a one-day extension to probe the case further.

Yesterday, the families of Tunisha and Sheezan were interrogated, and Tunisha’s mother stated that the actor used to take drugs. The couple used to fight over this very often, as the late actress wanted him to give up drugs.

Today, Tunisha’s mom held a press conference where she spoke about the pain and trauma her child went through after being with Sheezan, and how he tricked and fooled her. She does suspect foul play in the case.

Why do you suspect that something is fishy in Tunisha’s suicide case?

I have a strong feeling that something is fishy. Tunisha was not someone who would commit suicide. I am unable to understand what happened in the 15-20 minutes. She had posted on social media just a few hours ago. She even spoke to me; so I am just unable to understand what went wrong.

Why are these thoughts in your mind that it isn’t suicide?

The fact that when everyone came to know about it, Sheezan was the one who brought her down. And what is very fishy is that no ambulance or car was brought to take her to the hospital. So what happened in that 15-20 minutes raises lots of questions in my mind.

Do you think even Sheezan’s family is also responsible for this?

Yes, they should be blamed for sure. Why did his mother have to keep calling her and talk about the girlfriend when she knew that she was sensitive to these topics? She should have called me and spoken to me about it. I am her mother; why talk to her and harass her?

Sheezan kept changing his statement as to why he broke up with her. What do you have to say about it?

If he was so concerned about the relationship, he shouldn’t have gotten into it in the beginning. He shouldn’t have used her and should have just been honest from the beginning only. Everything was clear in front of him; then why commit, get serious, use, and then realise someday that their religion is different and dump her? He should be punished.

Well, it seems like more new revelations will be coming out of this case in the days to come.

