Tunisha Sharma suicide case :Tunisha’s mother releases a video demands justice for her daughter claims that Sheezan cheated on her daughter and used her

MUMBAI :On Saturday Tunisha committed suicide in her boyfriends Sheezan Khan’s make up room who was even her co – star in the show.

The post mortem reports reveal that the actress dies of suffocation due to hanging herself and the pregnancy theory was ruled out.

Post the incident, Tunisha’s mother filed an FIR against her co – actor Sheezan Khan where she blamed him for the suicide and told the police in her statement that he was the one who provoked her to take this step.

The police had arrested the actor yesterday and the court as sent him to four day judicial custody where the interrogation is going on.

Tunisha’s mother has released a video on social media where she is demanding justice for her daughter.

In the video her mother said “ I just want to tell everyone that Sheezan played with Tunisha’s feelings, he had an affair with her and promised marriage to her. He also had an affair with someone else and inspite of that he even kept Tunisha with him and he used her inspite of that"

She further said " He should be punished and I want justice for my daugther"

Yesterday, the police ruled out the theory of love jihad, affair angle, and blackmailing from the case.

They informed the media that it’s a clear case of suicide and mentioned that post the breakup Tunisha was disturbed and hence she had taken the step.

