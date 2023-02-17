Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Waliv police file a chargesheet against Sheezan Khan

MUMBAI :Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the show’s set. The cast, crew, fans, and family of the late actress are still to come to terms with the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, the show’s lead actor Sheezan Khan who was reportedly in a relationship with Tunisha has been arrested in ‘Abetment of Suicide’, as she ended her life in his make-up room and he was the last person to have interacted with her. Tunisha’s mother Vanita has also hurled several allegations against Sheezan and they all are being investigated. His mother and sisters recently held a press conference, clearing the air about his brother’s involvement in Tunisha’s life and also how the 20 year old actress was extremely disturbed and traumatized as a person.

Now, the Waliv police officers have submitted a 524 page chargesheet to the Vasai court against actor Sheezan Khan for abetting his co-star Tunisha Sharma’s suicide in December 2022. The trial may begin soon after the charges are filed against the actor. Khan, who is in judicial custody, had previously sent a petition to Bombay High Court for revoking the FIR lodged against him. However his bail was rejected by the Vasai court. His bail will be considered today.

Sheezan’s sisters and mom held a press conference recently and clarified Sheezan’s innocence.

Credit-abplive