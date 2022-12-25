Tunisha Sharma's postmortem done; family to get mortal remains soon

MUMBAI : We all got the shocking news yesterday that Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma has passed away. She died by suicide and reportedly hanged herself in the makeup room of the lead actor of the show, Sheezan Khan.

Accorsing to sources, this morning her postmortem was done at JJ Hospital, Mumbai, at 4:30 am and soon her mortal remains will be given to the family. Reportedly, Sheezan, who was arrested this morning, will appear before court in sometime.

Sources had informed that from the past few days Tunisha looked tensed on the sets. Reportedly, she was in a relationship with Sheezan. Her demise has surely left her fans sad and the whole TV and Bollywood industry is in a shock

Tunisha started her career with the TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, and later starred in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. She had also been a part of movies like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. The actress had also been a part of multiple music videos.

