Tunisha Suicide case: Tunisha’s mother claims that she suspects something fishy in the case says “ Sheezan was the one who brought her down post the incident for fifteen minutes there wasn’t any car or ambulance called to take her what is she was alive an

MUMBAI :The Tunisha Sharma suicide case has become one of the high-profile cases today.

There are discussions on social media and media channels where a lot of revelations are coming out regarding the investigation in the case.

Today, Sheezan's custody has ended, and he was produced in front of the court. The police were granted a one-day extension to probe the case further.

Yesterday, the families of Tunisha and Sheezan were interrogated, and Tunisha’s mother stated that the actor used to take drugs, and very often, the couple used to fight over it as the late actress wanted him to give up drugs.

Today Tunisha’s mom did a press conference where she spoke about the pain and trauma her child went through after being with Sheezan and how he tricked and fooled her and she does suspect foul play in the case.

Why do you suspect something is fishy in Tunisha ‘s suicide case?

I have a strong feeling that something is fishy Tunisha was not someone like that who would commit suicide what happened in the 15 – 20 minutes I am unable to understand. She posted on Social media just a few hours ago, she even spoke to me so I am just unable to understand what went wrong.

Why are these thoughts in your mind that it isn’t suicide?

The fact that when everyone came to know about it, Sheezan was the one who brought her down and what is very fishy is that no ambulance or car was brought to take her to the hospital and what happened in that 15 – 20 mins is raising all the questions in my mind.

Do you think even Sheezan’s family is also responsible for this?

Yes, for sure they should be blamed, why did the mother have to keep calling her and talk about the girlfriend when she knew that she was sensitive to these topics? She should have called me and spoken to me about it I am her mother why talk to her and harass her.

Sheezan kept changing his statement to why he broke up, what do you have to say about it?

If he was so concerned about the relationship he shouldn’t have gotten into it in the beginning and shouldn’t have used her and should have been honest from the beginning only. Everything was clear in front of him then why commit, get serious, use and then realize someday that the religion is different and dump her? He should be punished.

Well, seems like more and more revelations will be coming out of this case.

