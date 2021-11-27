Tushar Chawla: Aggar Tum Na Hote is a well-written show that draws heavily from reality and the presentation is relatable too

MUMBAI: Tushar Chawla expresses excitement while talking about his TV show Aggar Tum Na Hote (ATNH). This Jatin Sethi, Mahesh Pandey and Piyush Gupta production has been garnering good TRP since its inception this year in october. Tushar plays the role of Dr Anand in the fiction.

“The response around Aggar Tum Na Hote is very good. People are enjoying the story and my character Dr. Anand. They are very much curious about what Dr. Anand will do in the upcoming episodes. Is he going to marry Niyati or not, because till now Anand has not been totally revealed. So yes the response is overwhelming,” he says.

The best part about the character, according to the actor, the way it has been written. “As you start to understand his nature, you will get to know that he is both strict and gentle. He always goes by the book but will also try to improvise during tough situations. Anand is an honest person,” he adds.

The reason ATNH works is because of the unique storyline. “It is not like a typical daily soap jismein saas bahu ki ladai jhagde hum dikhaye but it's majorly revolving around Abhimanyu's (Himanshu Soni) life. And, we are trying to show everything happening around him in its true form. The show draws heavily from reality and the presentation is relatable too. I am sure this show will definitely leave a mark in the long run,” he shares.

The vibes on the set vibes of ATNH are positive and fantastic, says Tushar.

“We are like family, we do readings for the scenes and all of us try to keep a check if there is anything extra that we can do to make it a better experience, even though the writing is fantastic and it doesn’t need any changes. Most importantly it’s wonderful to work with a team of amazing producers. They are helpful, kind and are easily available. They are the ones who maintain happy vibes on the set so that we all work in a good environment. Or agar aap apna kaam enjoy karte ho to isse achi baat kya hai,” he ends.