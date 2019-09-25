Tusshar and I found each other after having kids, says Ekta Kapoor

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor, who has backed some of the most popular TV shows and thought provoking films, said that she and her brother Tusshar have found each other after having kids.

Ekta welcomed her child through surrogacy earlier this year. She named her baby boy Ravie Kapoor after her own father Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor. Tusshar also opted for surrogacy in 2016 and named his son Laksshya.

The producer spoke on Day 2 of the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2019, and during the interaction with Koel Purie on the session called '#Alt-Imagination: The Radical and the Regressive. Interpreting love, desire and ambition in India', Ekta opened up about her bond with her family. She also shared that how the brother-sister duo (Ekta and Tusshar) have found each other after having their kids. Speaking to Koel, Ekta said, "We are a pretty dysfunctionally-functional family. Dysfunctional is when it doesn't fit into the conservative norm of family. We share parenting issues. We may not fit into the norm, but Tusshar and I found each other after having kids. Our family is not a Facebook picture. I'm falling more and more in love with imperfections."

She added, "I have had so many people giving us advice. I told my seven-month-old baby that you don't have a father and that I'm learning with you. The guilt is there. But perfection is a mirage and I will not be a perfect mother."