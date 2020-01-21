News

TV actor Arishfa Khan and Adnaan Shaikh launched their Diamond Ring song

21 Jan 2020 09:15 AM

MUMBAI: Child actor Arishfa Khan, who worked as a child actor in TV shows like Veera, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Jennie Aur Juju and Baal Veer to name a few has grown up into a beautiful teenager. She was particularly loved for her innocent face and acting talent . She has launched her new music video Diamond Ring with TikTok star Adnaan Shaikh at Amesthhyyst Lounge. The video is produced by Manoj Lakhani of White Billionare Records .

The single song is sung by Ajay and Actress Pakhi Hegde . Pakhi Hegde who is also featuring in this video debuts as a singer with this video. The song is written and composed by Ajay - Sandeep which is directed by Akshay K Agarwal. Akshay Kaledy is the project designer of this music video . Manoj Lakhani is also planning to give chance to new singers and composers in his music label. He is also planning to make a new single Wedding Ring which will be launched very soon .

Adnaan Shaikh is also making his debut in this video . Faisu, Hasnain, Shaam of Team 07 group, Ajaz Khan, Kressy Singh , Bhavin Bhanushali and others came to attend the event . The launch party went till vee hours.  

