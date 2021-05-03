TV actor files police complaint against cyber fraudster

MUMBAI: There have been several cases of cybercrime where a fraudster takes away an ample amount of money from the victim's bank account.

A similar thing has happened with a television actor and choreographer who has been a part of a few mythological shows. He filed a complaint at the police station after he was tricked by a cyber fraudster who took away a whopping Rs 86k from his ‘digital wallet’. The fraudster who identified himself as Rajgopal Kundu claimed to be a bank employee and called the actor to ask if he wants any loan.

However, the actor said that he still has to repay his outstanding dues. Kundu then asked him for his loan ID and upon receiving it, he sent all the loan details to the actor’s phone, saying that Rs 1.25 lakh is remaining. He said, “I told him I wanted to repay my outstanding dues. He asked for my loan account ID, and I gave it. Within minutes, I got details on my phone about loans taken.” Kundu shared an account number of a bank’s Malad branch besides other details for repayment. Having said that, the actor sent Rs 86,000 through a digital wallet and got no acknowledgement.

The actor then called back Kundu and asked for the acknowledgement, “He said the office had shut for the day and I would get an acknowledgement the next day. But I had my doubts and asked him for a copy of his ID card which he sent on phone”. But he was suspicious about the call and then called the bank to know about the details about Kundu. There he learned that there’s no employee named Rajgopal Kundu and hence, had to report the same case in the police station after being conned.

Credits: SpotboyE