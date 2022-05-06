TV actor Gautam Nain: It's not impossible to overcome tobacco cravings

Actor Gautam Nain who has acted in TV shows like 'Chandra Nandini' and 'Waaris', has urged people to quit tobacco and be responsible towards the environment on World No Tobacco Day which is observed annually on May 31.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 15:45
MUMBAI: Actor Gautam Nain who has acted in TV shows like 'Chandra Nandini' and 'Waaris', has urged people to quit tobacco and be responsible towards the environment on World No Tobacco Day which is observed annually on May 31.

The theme of the World No Tobacco Day 2022 is 'Protect The Environment'

He says: "It is important to understand the significance of the day and say 'no' to tobacco. The day gets special attention each year to highlight the health risks of using tobacco and encourage individuals to reduce smoking and the use of other tobacco products."

"As we all know that tobacco not only just harms our body causing diseases but it also pollutes our environment to the next level. It is our duty to protect our environment for coming generations. We have already experienced the result of taking the environment for granted after the outbreak of Covid-19."

Gautam, who was previously seen in TV show 'Kumkum Bhagya' as Rishi feels one needs to overcome tobacco cravings which is not easy but not impossible.

He continues: "For most people who use tobacco, tobacco cravings or smoking urges can be strong. But one can stand up against these cravings. When you feel an urge to use tobacco, keep in mind that even though the urge may be strong, it will likely pass within 5 to 10 minutes whether or not you smoke a cigarette or take a dip of chewing tobacco."

"Each time you resist a tobacco craving, you're one step closer to stopping tobacco use for good. Keep in mind that trying something to beat the urge to use tobacco is always better than doing nothing. And each time you resist a tobacco craving, you're one step closer to being tobacco-free."

SOURCE: IANS

