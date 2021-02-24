TV Actor Iqbal khan and Nishant Malkani Signs Saeed Khan's Web-series 'Udhamgarh'

MUMBAI: Actor Iqbal Khan is excited to be a part of the project. During a candid conversation, he said, “The producer and the director are dear friends of mine. Shadab Khan is a mind-blowing director and the script is mind-blowing.”

Iqbal is known for his TV shows Kahiin To Hoga, Kavyanjali, Dil Se Dil Tak and others. He was also seen in films like Fun2shh (2003) and Indoo Ki Jawani (2020). Other cast includes Anas Khan, Jahangir Khan, Shahji Chaudhary, Krrip Kapur Suri and Kashish Rai.

This project is close to producer Saeed Khan’s heart. In a conversation, he revealed that his late father Mohammed Sher Khan always wanted to produce a film. He said, “I came across this script by Shadab Khan when I visited Mumbai to meet my friends Anas Khan and Azad Khan. I liked the script a lot and thought that this would be the best way to fulfill my father’s dream.”

Saeed’s friends Anas Khan and Azad Khan have also come on-board as producers who will be taking care of the entire execution of the project. Based on a real story, the web-series is written by Shadab Khan who is known for writing and directing films like B.A Pass-2 and Delhi 47. Shadab Khan will also don the hat of the director while Shakeb Sayed will be co-producing it. The project is backed by a team of technical experts who have done fabulous work in their respective fields. One such name is cinematographer Manohar Joshi who is known for his work in South films like Nanna Prakara, Anukta etc.

Set in the 90s, Udhamgarh is a unique tale of people who let their ego destroy their lives to a length that it can’t be repaired. The entire web-series will be shot near Udaipur, Rajasthan. The filming will begin from 1st week of March, 2021 and will be released under the banner of M.S. Films and Entertainment. The scenic locations and the talented star cast is something to look forward to.