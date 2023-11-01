TV actor Iqbal Khan unwell, but still continues shooting for Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

MUMBAI: Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is one of the newest shows on the block, which stars Iqbal Khan (plays the role of Dev) and Rachana Mistry (plays the role of Vidhi) in the lead roles. Recently, we all heard the news that Iqbal Khan is unwell. But now, the actor is back to shoot for the upcoming tracks of his show.

A source close to the sets of the show and management informed a media portal that Iqbal is suffering from high fever, but even then, he is fully dedicated to the shoot. The actor didn't take time off and continued shooting for the upcoming tracks.

The actor portrays the role of Dev in the show and is paired alongside actress Rachana Mistry. Na Umra Ki Seema Ho hit the small screens almost two months ago, and the audiences love it. It is a show that revolves around a self-made businessman who is older and falls in love with a woman who is considerably younger. To be together, the pair must overcome several obstacles and social stigmas. Together they embark on a journey of love and acceptance beyond the barrier of age.

Iqbal has been a part of the showbiz and television world for a very long time now, and has established a name for himself.

Credits: ETimes