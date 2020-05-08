TV actor Romit Raj's uncle and cousin passed away due to COVID2019; US governor applauds their efforts

MUMBAI: The deadly Coronavirus which has taken lakhs of lives in the past few months has continued to spread the terror across the globe. Not just the people, but doctors, nurses and everyone in the healthcare sector too are affected by this.

And now, two more doctors from the US have lost their battle against Corona while treating other patients. An Indian-American father and daughter who worked as doctors in New Jersey, have passed away due to COVID-19.

Governor Phil Murphy described their demise as particularly tough and applauded them dedicating their lives for others.

Both these doctors belong to TV actor Romit Raj's family. When Tellychakkar got in touch with Romit, he was extremely upset with the loss and revealed that they were family members of Romit's maternal side.

Satyender Dev Khanna who was aged 78 was a surgeon who served both on staff and as the head of the surgical departments for multiple hospitals across New Jersey for decades.

Priya Khanna, 43, was a double board-certified in both internal medicine and nephrology. She was Chief of Residents at Union Hospital, now part of RWJ Barnabas Health.

"Dr. Satyender Dev Khanna and Dr. Priya Khanna were father and daughter. They both dedicated their lives to helping others. This is a family dedicated to health and medicine. Our words cannot amply express our condolences," New Jersey Governor Murphy tweeted on Thursday.

"Both dedicated their lives to helping others and we lost both of them to COVID-19," Murphy said during a press conference on Thursday, saying their demise is a "particularly tough one."

Hats off to Satyendra Khanna and Priya Khanna for sacrificing their lives for others. Condolences to Romit's family for the loss.

May their soul rest in peace!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.