&TV actor Siddharth Arora share his love for his pets on ‘Love Your Pet’ Day

MUMBAI: Every year, Pet lovers globally celebrate Love Your Pet Day on the 20th of February. It is the best day to give our furry friends the unconditional love and affection they often give us. On Love Your Pet Day, &TV artist Siddharth Arora (Mahadev) who is a pet parent to three dogs talks about his unconditional love for his pets and how having them has changed his. lives.

Siddharth Arora (Mahadev, Baal Shiv) says, “My dog Poppins is like my own son. I brought him when he was just forty-five days old, and he has been my companion in all happy and sad moments. Playing with him after a stressful workday lightens my mood and gives me immense happiness. Having him is a huge blessing for me.”

