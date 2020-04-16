TV actors on 'Daddy duties'!

MUMBAI: Who says only mothers need to take care of the tiny tots at home? Here are some hands-on dads who are making sure to keep the kids busy during this lockdown.

Arjun Bijlani: My son, Ayaan, is happy seeing me at home all the time. He looks at my work on screen with sparkling eyes, tightly hugs me after seeing me on screen, and wants to be like me, that makes me more responsible in all the things I do. I am his role model. His love and affection for me motivates and elevates me. I make sure that I try to make him understand things which are important like respecting everyone, be it younger ones or elder ones, not to be a spoil sport when playing and to take care of everyone, especially during these tough times. I try to fill him with positive attitude towards life. Now that I am not shooting, I make sure that I take care of his studies and also spend quality time with him.

Amal Sehrawat: Usually also I work very hard and try to squeeze in time to spend with my son Krishay. Not only during this lockdown, but generally also I have always tried to be a hands-on father. I used to change his diapers, take him for vaccinations. I used to keep him busy by playing with him, so that my wife can get rest.

Rohitashv Gour: When my elder daughter was born, I didn't have to much work, so I used to take care of her. Since I was a struggler at that time, my mother had already taught me to cook and do the other household chores. I did my work and also helped my wife when needed. I am continuing to do so during this lockdown as well. I try to spend quality time with my kids like watch movies with them or just talking to them.