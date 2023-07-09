TV actors’ Janmashtami celebrations in their hometowns!

Janmashtami

MUMBAI: Janmashtami is joyously commemorated to honour the birth of Lord Krishna. This festival is embraced by people worldwide, each observing it uniquely.  &TV artists provide glimpses into the festivities unfolding in their respective hometowns. These include Aayudh Bhanushali (Krishna) &  RJ Mohit (Manoj) in Doosri Maa

Aayudh Bhanushali, aka Krishna from Doosri Maa, shares, “Hailing from Gujarat, where Janmashtami is embraced with immense enthusiasm, this festival holds a special corner in my heart for numerous reasons. While my mother and the other women at home fast on this day, the children decorate the cradle with flowers and garlands in anticipation of Kanha Ji's arrival. The celebrations commence with bathing the Krishna idol in milk and water. We dress the idol in new attire and jewellery, followed by a midnight aarti and mangal aarti. Our offerings to the Lord encompass Makhana pag, Kheer, Charnamrit, and Ladoo enriched with dry fruits. Exploring nearby Krishna temples, we participate in the festivities, witnessing embellishments and revelries, including skits based on Lord Krishna's teachings in the Bhagavad Gita. Garba dancing becomes a spirited engagement, and the esteemed Dwarkadhish Temple is adorned most splendidly. It's my tradition to personify Krishna while my sisters embody Gopis. I'm eagerly looking forward to celebrating with my family this year.”

RJ Mohit, aka Manoj from Doosri Maa, shares, “Jaipur comes alive with vibrant Janmashtami celebrations. Temples are embellished with intricate decorations, and unique rituals take place. The community observes fasting, offers prayers, and participates in heartfelt devotional singing and dancing. The city radiates a jubilant ambience with various cultural performances and events. The Govind Dev Ji and Krishna Balram temple stands out as a central hub for these celebrations, and I always seize the opportunity to visit, fully immersing myself in the festive spirit.”

