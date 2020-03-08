TV actors share their drink of choice!

MUMBAI: TV actors often have long working schedules or gruelling sessions at the gym. Here is what they drink to rejuvenate themselves or just to relax.

Mohit Malhotra: I am actually more of a juice person! I love orange juice the most. I wish it was available all around the year. Orange juice is a must along with my breakfast meal. The freshness of it and that tangy flavour gives me such a good start for the day. Sometimes even at night if I am at dinner and people are ordering their drinks, they get surprised when I order orange juice. It’s definitely one of my weaknesses when it comes to drinks.

Sharad Malhotra: My new found love and addiction is my daily dose of unadulterated black caffeine ...2/3 mugs of black coffee keeps me on my toes and alert all day long.

Sanjay Gandhi: I start my day with ginger tea with cinnamon powder and end my day with coffee latte. It gives me a feeling of relief and being stress-free. Tea is also good for the digestive system.

Kettan Singh: I prefer black coffee without sugar during my shoots and pre-workout session. Otherwise, I am normally not used to either tea or coffee. But once in a week, there's a moment where I am like, “Mummy chai pilaa do, badaa mann kar raha hai”.

Vijayendra Kumeria: If I have to choose which is my favourite drink, I would say its undoubtedly my masala chai which I have twice a day. My day is incomplete without my morning and evening tea. Having said that, I would like to add that I have a cup of green tea after my main meals which helps with digestion.

Jasmin Bhasin: I am a tea person and I love my chai. I think Indians are conditioned to the smell of tea and for me, this is my me-time. I need to have at least one cup a day.

Rohitashv Gour: Theatre people give preference to tea as we have worked hours and hours and tea has kept us awake. Since back then, if you tell me to choose between tea and coffee, I will choose tea. It used to be the drink to open our minds after hours of rehearsals and it has become a part of life. However, due to health reasons, my intake of tea has gone down though I drink green tea.

Aastha Chaudhary: I am a proud coffee lover and I love black coffee. It lifts my mood, I drink it twice daily and it makes me feel good. My favourite coffee time is during the sunset. I also have green tea. Wherever I travel in any country, I make sure I get the possible famous coffee of that place. My happiness is coffee and carrot cinnamon cake.

Sanjay Gagnani: My day starts with dandelion tea in the morning on an empty stomach. Then after two hours, I have masala tea with ginger Cardamom, Tulsi, Mint, and lemongrass. My tea is made with all these ingredients. After that, if I'm working and if I feel lazy, I have a cappuccino. And again, after a couple of hours in the evening, around five o'clock, again I have tea with the same ingredients. Before sleeping, I have green tea.

Aniruddh Dave: Ever since my theatre days I was a chai lover. Tea was like a wake up potion for me, when I used to rehearse long hours and late nights. I remember how after college I would go to a nearby chai tapri and have tea. Every morning having a cup of tea is my routine, and even Shubhi is now a chai fan because of me.

Mrunal Jain: Coffee is love for me, I start my day with a black coffee which kick starts my fitness routine. I am all set for my workout after that. Whenever I am working late and long hours continuously I have my dose of coffee and I am good to go.