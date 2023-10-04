TV actors talk about the sweet & sour relationships with their siblings

MUMBAI :Having a sibling is one of the best blessings in life. The special sibling bond is undeniable. Siblings are our best friends and worst enemies since they push us to be our best selves, embarrass us, and serve as our strongest motivators and competitors. The National Siblings Day on April 10th celebrates this bond. Celebrating this bond, &TV artists Mayank Mishra (Arvind, Doosri Maa), Sanjay Chaudhary (Kamlesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Charrul Malik (Rusa, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) talk about the sweet and sour relationships they share with their siblings. Mayank Mishra, aka Arvind Gupta, shares, “My younger brother, Harshit, and I have opposite personalities. He is calm and composed, but I am notorious. I have teased him relentlessly, but my love for him has never wavered. There were many incidents where we stood by each other. But we both can't forget one incident with him: stealing my father's shaving kit and forcing him to shave his eyebrows. We were in school then, and I wanted to be a barber. I opened my shop in our bedroom and made him sit on a chair like a customer. I shaved his eyebrow in half. And the moment I did that, he started screaming and crying so loudly that my mother came in and was shocked to see him. The entire thing got hilarious. However, I almost had a nervous breakdown when I saw my mother's rage (laughs). He was not ready to go to school the next day, and I was again held responsible for it. Then my mother, using her kohl pencil, made his eyebrows, but he was still uncertain. I remember how much she and I tried to convince him to attend school. We have a lot of memories together, but I want to emphasize that he respects me greatly and has never broken his word to me. We will always love and support each other, and our relationship is unbreakable."

Sanjay Chaudhary, aka Kamlesh, shares, “I have an elder brother who is like a father figure. In our growing years, we used to fight, tease, and irritate each other just like any other sibling in this world. However, we had each other's backs. My brother has always been a source of encouragement for me. I regarded him as the ideal person. He helped me financially when I moved to Delhi for my studies and theatre course to pursue an acting career. He always remembers to take care of me and prioritizes my needs over his. He has always shielded me from harm. I would not be who I am today without his support. I am eternally grateful to God for giving me such a wonderful and encouraging brother. Charrul Malik, aka Rusa, shares, “I am blessed with a twin sister named Parul. She has always been a source of inspiration for me. I took fine arts as a subject in college, although I was not good at drawing and painting. And it was my sister who stayed up late and completed all my assignments for me. In exchange, I helped her with other work. She always helped me study well. Everyone used to call us Charrul and Parul, but no one ever took her name first, for which she never felt offended. Her capacity for kindness, patience, and support for me is limitless. She has always supported me in all the big and small decisions I have made in my life. It is whether they were professional or personal. I am incredibly grateful that she is a part of my life.”

Watch Doosri Maa at 8:00 pm, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10:00 pm, and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 pm, airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV!

 

 

