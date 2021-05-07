TV actors who played mentally challenged characters in their shows 

MUMBAI: Our television stars have never missed a chance when it comes to experimenting with the roles.

Television has evolved a lot with time and we see a varied amount of content being shown in serials these days.

While some actors get sceptical taking up a certain type of roles, there are many who have come out of their comfort zone and went on to take up challenging roles.

We have seen so many TV celebrities who portrayed the role of a mentally challenged in several TV shows and won several accolades from the fans.

So, let's take a look at the TV stars who played the role of mentally challenged and nailed it like a pro.

1. Mitaali Nag

She is currently seen as Devyani in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. Mitaali's character is shown of a mentally challenged and she is slaying in it.

2. Manas Adhiya

Manas is seen as Sagar in Star Plus' Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. The actor who was previously seen in a negative avatar is now seen in a mentally challenged state in the ongoing track.

3. Sharad Malhotra

He is known for playing Sagar in Banoo Main Teri Dulhan. Sharad was also seen as mentally challenged for a brief period of time on the show.

4. Angad Hasija

He played Aalekh's character on the show Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai. Angad received several accolades for his performance.

5. Varun Kapoor

He played the role of Sanskaar Maheshwari in Colors' show Swaragini. The actor beautifully portrayed the role of a mentally challenged on the show for quite some time.

6. Sachin Tyagi

Sachin plays the role of Manish Goenka on the show. The actor played the role of mentally challenged for a particular track on the show.

7. Vivian Dsena

He played the role of RK on the show Madhubala. The actor had left the show and later made an entry as a mentally challenged character on the show.

Apart from the above actors, Varun Badola played this kind of role in Koshish Ek Asha, Sehzaan Mohammad, Vikram Singh Chauhan, among others also played such roles.

