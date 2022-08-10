TV actress Aneri Vajani oozes a 'negative vibe' in 'Shehar Mai Bewafa' video

TV actress Aneri Vajani talks about her role in 'Shehar Mai Bewafa' track, in which she plays a character that is different from previous ones and has grey shades.
TV actress Aneri Vajani talks about her role in 'Shehar Mai Bewafa' track, in which she plays a character that is different fro

MUMBAI :  TV actress Aneri Vajani talks about her role in 'Shehar Mai Bewafa' track, in which she plays a character that is different from previous ones and has grey shades.

Talking about the latest song, she says: "It's a nice break from my other characters as she (the character) is a not-so-nice person. It was fun to be challenged and play a part that demanded a subtly negative vibe. The song is gaining a lot of love and appreciation. I want to thank everyone for giving us so much support."

Aneri made her acting debut with 'Kaali - Ek Punar Avatar' as Paakhi in 2012. Later, she was seen in 'Nisha Aur Uske Cousins' and 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Season 7'.

The actress received a lot of appreciation for her portrayal of Saanjh Mathur Sharma in 'Beyhadh' opposite Kushal Tandon and Jennifer Winget from 2016 to 2017.

Aneri was also roped in for playing Pranati Mishra Khurana in 'Pavitra Bhagya', and Malvika Kapadia in 'Anupamaa'.

She has been roped in for yet another role in the MX Player series named 'Baahgin'.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 04/22/2023 - 09:30

