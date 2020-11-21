TV actress Leena Acharya passes away

MUMBAI: Here's sad news to share!

Television actress Leena Acharya, who has been part of shows like Zee TV’s Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Meri Hanikarak Biwi on &TV and many more, has breathed her last.

The actress passed away this morning in Delhi. Apparently, she had a kidney ailment and was hospitalized in Delhi for some months now.

Leena, who was in her 30s, has also been part of the film Hichki and web-series Gandii Baat.

2020 is indeed one the saddest year in history. The Indian film and television industry lost some of its gems in 2020. From Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan, SP Balasubrahmanyam, Rishi Kapoor to Nishikant Kamat, Saroj Khan and Jagdeep, many celebrities left a void in the Indian entertainment industry.

May her soul rest in peace!