TV and Bollywood Stars Unite Against Corona With Bharat Ke Liye Rehna Hoga

MUMBAI: We are all nearing the end of our lockdown days and these are the times when the patience is running thin. But not for our tinseltown celebrities. While artists worldwide are getting together for digital concerts and musical affairs, our TV and Bolly stars are no different. In yet another heart touching initiative, the stars from our glamour world have come together and released a music video titled Bharat Ke Liye Rehna Hoga.

This unique initiative has been created & sung by Rahul Bhatt and has a beautiful video featuring some of the biggest names of Television and Film industry but before you think the shoots have kickstarter, let us tell you, producer Pankaj Bagrechaa took the initiative and spoke to actors to make the video from home only. "I got a great response from our celebs. They loved this motivational song and said that they too wanted to appeal to people to stay safe and at home and wouldn't have found a better way to do it," says Bagrecha.

The song features topmost TV and Film personalities including the likes of Aishwarya Sakhuja, Ali Asgar, Deepika Singh Goyal, Hussain and Tina Kuwajerwala, Karanvir Bohra, Nishant Malkani, Rohit Raj Goyal, Sharad Malhotra, Terence Lewis and Vipul Roy.

Promoting the cause behind the video, ace Choreographer and reality show judge Terence Lewis says, "I am very happy to be associated with this song. We have very few days of the lockdown left ahead of us and we need to hold on to ourselves and not let loose of the patience with which we have been cooperating with the measures taken by the govt. This song with its beautiful lyrics and rendition motivates you to stand united in our fight against this deadly virus, stay home and stay safe. We are all in this together and the message should be spread loud and clear."

Even comedy superstar Ali Asgar says, "Our country is going through troubled times with the virus where there's no vaccine across the globe. But despite the fact, we as a country are still doing a much better job in protecting our people compared to the biggest and most advanced nations. I feel proud that I am a citizen of this country and while we common men can only contribute by staying at home, I still feel this is the biggest contribution we can make in this fight against Corona. This song celebrates this and tells us we are all in this together and also salutes the true warriors of our nation, the cops, the doctors and the nurses who are working relentlessly to drive this virus out of our motherland! I am so glad to be a part of this song!"

Producer Pankaj Bagrechaa also adds, "We have made this video to support all the people who are working day and night against CoronaVirus. We salute BMC Staff, Doctors, Police Officers, Nurses, Cleaners, Traffic officers and all other members of Government organisations who are working leaving their families behind."

This music video is supported by Yogesh Lakhani of Bright Outdoor Media, Manish Bhatt, Jason Glen (XXL Studio Works Private ltd), Masala Chai Brand & Content Works and Dwapar Promoters.