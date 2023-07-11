&TV and Uttar Pradesh Police join forces to make ‘Aapka Uttar Pradesh, Surakshit Pradesh’.

This Road Safety Month, the popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai artists urges commuters to follow safety rules
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 17:42
Road Safety

MUMBAI : Road Safety Month is organised in November annually to promote awareness of road safety measures and rules. After a successful association with the Mumbai Traffic Police early this year, &TV has now partnered with the Uttar Pradesh Police for their Road Safety Awareness Month campaign starting 1st November 2023. &TV’s immensely popular and beloved Bhabhis, Angoori (Shubhangi Atre) and Anita (Vidisha Srivastava) and Bhaiyas Vibuti (Aasif Sheikh) and Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) will reinforce numerous road safety measures like wearing helmets, seatbelts, no drinking, and driving, among others. The lead cast kicked off the public awareness drive, urging people in Uttar Pradesh to follow the rules in their unique style.

As the month dedicated to road safety unfolds, DGP UP Police, Mr Vijay Kumar, articulated a vision shared by the state's leadership. "Ensuring our roads are safe is more than a policy; it's a promise from the government to its people," he asserts. "Our alliance with &TV is a spirited step toward this pledge. We are channeling the influence of their beloved characters to echo the importance of road safety into the lives of our citizens, for their own protection and the welfare of all."

In harmonious accord, Dr B.D. Paulson, at the helm of Traffic and Road Safety in Uttar Pradesh, emphasizes the gravity of the issue. "Elevating road safety to a cause célèbre is a crusade for us," he declares. "By joining forces with &TV, we're breaking new ground. Our innovative campaign, 'Aapka Uttar Pradesh, Surakshit Pradesh,’ sees the channel's stars taking on a new role: champions of a drive towards safer roads. It's a unique melding of entertainment and education that we believe will strike a chord and spread the critical message of road responsibility across the state.”

On joining forces with the Uttar Pradesh Police for Road Safety Month, Vishnu Shankar, Chief Cluster Officer, &TV, Zing, Big Magic, and Anmol, said, “The relentless commitment of the Uttar Pradesh Police to safeguarding our roads is truly commendable. Their campaigns play a pivotal role in raising awareness and encouraging responsible driving habits. We at &TV are honoured to partner with them during their Road Safety Month and embark on a collective journey to make ‘Aapka Uttar Pradesh, Surakshit Pradesh’ a success. Viewers’ beloved characters from our immensely popular show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, will be seen urging the people in Uttar Pradesh to follow the safety rules in their unique style. Apart from the on-ground campaign, we have developed a special storyline in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai for the Uttar Pradesh Road Safety Month.” 

Actor Aasif Sheikh, aka Vibhuti Narayan Mishra of Bhabiji Ghar Pai Hai, said, “It is an honour to be a part of this campaign promoting awareness on responsible driving. I salute the tireless dedication of the Uttar Pradesh Police officers and join them in making our streets safer to make Aapka Uttar Pradesh, Surakshit Pradesh’.” Shubhangi Atre, aka Angoori Bhabhi of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, said, “I am delighted to be a part of a campaign that generates awareness about road safety. Understanding and following traffic rules are imperative to avoid endangering your and others’ lives.” Rohitashv Gour, aka Manmohan Tiwari of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, added, “Road Safety is a critical issue. Several lives are lost due to undisciplined driving, over-speeding and much more. This campaign intends to instil a sense of responsibility within our communities towards road safety measures and help save lives.”  Vidisha Srivastava, aka Anita Bhabhi of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, adds, "Kudos to the Uttar Pradesh Police for their consistent efforts on educating and sensitising commuters on road safety. Let us all do our bit to make our roads safer for everyone.” 

&TV and the UP Police urge every citizen to drive safely and follow the traffic rules, Kyunki Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! 

Stay tuned to &TV to view the special Uttar Pradesh Road Safety Track at 10.30 pm.
 

Angoori Shubhangi Atre Anita Vidisha Srivastava Bhaiyas Vibuti Aasif Sheikh Manmohan Tiwari Rohitashv Gour Vijay Kumar Kyunki Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Vishnu Shankar Surakshit Pradesh Dr B.D. Paulson Uttar Pradesh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 17:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Raha’s first birthday menu includes ribbon sandwiches, chili cheese toast and much more, have a look
MUMBAI : Ranbir and Alia are one of the most popular star couples of this generation. Not only are they a powerhouse of...
Get ready for an unforgettable celebration as your favourite stars bring a heartwarming romance to the stage at Zee TV’s ‘Rishton Ki Deepavali’
MUMBAI : Zee TV is all set to delight its viewers with exclusive Diwali content this festive season as the Luthra...
Krishna Kaul and Manit Joura’s power-packed performances at Zee TV’s ‘Rishton Ki Deepavali’ cannot be missed!
MUMBAI : Zee TV is all set to delight its viewers with exclusive Diwali content this festive season as the Luthra...
Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Raghav tells Viaan that Kathaa will return to him
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Wow! Meet the parents of the actress Disha Patani, Jagdish Singh Patani and Padma Patani
MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani is indeed one such name that has grabbed the attention of the fans over the time with her...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: OMG! Tara questions why Kunal and Vandana don't get married, making them awkward
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Wow! Raha’s first birthday menu includes ribbon sandwiches, chili cheese toast and much more, have a look
Latest Video
Related Stories
Zee Kutumb
Get ready for an unforgettable celebration as your favourite stars bring a heartwarming romance to the stage at Zee TV’s ‘Rishton Ki Deepavali’
Aishwarya Sharma
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Aishwarya Sharma once again loses her cool on Abishek Kumar says “You’re the person who used to sleep on the cot”
Akshay
Exclusive! The late night slot might have led to low TRP’s: Akshay Dandekar on Keh Doon Tumhein going off-air
Parth Samthaan
Guess Who? Parth Samthaan’s unconventional chemistry with THIS YouTuber is highly appreciated!
Neil Bhatt
Audience Verdict: Neil Bhatt should be awarded for the way he takes care of his wife Aishwarya Sharma!
Chand Jalne Laga
Chand Jalne Laga: Netizens are head over heels in love with Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh’s chemistry in the Colors’ show!