TV artists emphasize the importance of education this International Literacy Day!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/08/2023 - 11:39
TV artists

MUMBAI: International Literacy Day is observed globally on September 8th every year to raise awareness about literacy's importance and highlight the challenges and efforts in addressing global illiteracy. In India, the day serves as a platform to reiterate the nation's dedication to education, raise awareness about literacy challenges, and encourage continued collaborative efforts towards a more literate and educated society. In honour of this day, &TV artists share their views on the importance of literacy. These include Atharva (Young Bhimrao) in Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Neha Joshi (Yashodha) in Doosri Maa, Geetanjali Mishra (Rajesh Singh) in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, and Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra) in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. Atharva, essaying Young Bhimrao Ambedkar’s role in Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar shares, “Literacy plays a crucial role in personal empowerment and societal development. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar greatly emphasised the critical importance of literacy for social progress and individual empowerment. He believed literacy was a means to uplift the oppressed communities and enable them to understand their rights and fight against repression. For Babasaheb, literacy was a way to break free from the cycle of ignorance and exploitation, ultimately leading to a more inclusive and just society. He advocated for educational reforms that would provide equal opportunities for education to all, regardless of caste or social background. Babasaheb viewed education and literacy as essential tools to break the chains of caste-based discrimination and inequality in India. He advocated for free and compulsory education to enable them to participate fully in the democratic process and secure their rightful place in society.” 

Neha Joshi, essaying Yashodha’s role in Doosri Maa, comments, “Literacy is the key that unlocks the door to empowerment. It empowers individuals to articulate their thoughts and ideas and engage actively in society. Through literacy, one can advocate for oneself, make informed decisions, and participate meaningfully in the world." Geetanjali Mishra, essaying Rajesh Singh’s role in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, adds, “At its core, literacy is the bridge to knowledge. It grants individuals the power to access information, enabling them to expand their horizons, pursue learning, and seize opportunities that might otherwise remain inaccessible. Literacy equips people with the tools to navigate an increasingly complex and interconnected world." Aasif Sheikh, essaying Vibhuti Narayan Mishra’s role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, concludes, “Literacy goes beyond the mere ability to read and write; it cultivates critical thinking. Engaging with written materials fosters analytical skills, encourages discernment, and promotes a questioning mindset. Through literacy, individuals can evaluate information, challenge assumptions, and contribute constructively to conversations that shape society. With literacy, people can pursue education, acquire knowledge, and enhance their critical thinking, which is essential for adapting to the complexities of modern life.”

Tune in to watch Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at 8:00 pm, Doosri Maa at 8:30 pm, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10:00 pm, and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 pm, airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV!

TV artists Young Bhimrao Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Neha Joshi Doosri Maa Geetanjali Mishra Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Aasif Sheikh Vibhuti Narayan Mishra Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. Atharva Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/08/2023 - 11:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
TV artists emphasize the importance of education this International Literacy Day!
MUMBAI: International Literacy Day is observed globally on September 8th every year to raise awareness about literacy's...
EXCLUSIVE! Karan Veer Mehra reveals his character Vaibhav in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is positively manipulative, shares fans' reaction and says, ''Everyone is are now contemplating if my role is negative or positive''
MUMBAI: Karan Veer Mehra is a popular actor of the Hindi television industry. The talented actor has been a part of the...
Anupamaa: Sad! Anupama’s heart breaks as Pakhi is nowhere to be found
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh no! Akka Saheb plots to stop Ishaan from meeting Isha
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Katha Ankahee: Romantic! Viaan and Katha share a romantic moment right before the wedding
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Batwara! Parth decides to leave the house, Abhimanyu disagrees with THIS demand of Parth
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
Raghav Chadha
Aww! Raghav Chadha spills the beans on meeting Parineeti Chopra for the very first time, “I thank God every single day…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Karan Veer Mehra
EXCLUSIVE! Karan Veer Mehra reveals his character Vaibhav in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is positively manipulative, shares fans' reaction and says, ''Everyone is are now contemplating if my role is negative or positive''
Ankit Gupta
Must Read! Ankit Gupta reacts to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam’s feud, Read on to know what he said
NAVIKA KOTIA
Exclusive! "My character in Kyuki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai is very relatable as even I share a great bond with my mom and discuss everything with her'' - Navika Kotia
Himanshi Parashar
Must read! Did you know that Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Sahiba aka Himanshi Parashar made her debut with THIS TV show, read for more
Niharika
EXCLUSIVE! Niharika Chouksey reveals she was in a 'State of shock' when she came to know Faltu is going off-air, shares about working with co-star Aakash Ahuja and much more
Vimarsh Roshan
Exclusive! “I think the characters here have a capacity to surprise the audience because they are more relevant and contemporary.” – Barsatein actor Vimarsh Roshan on what made him say ‘yes’for the show