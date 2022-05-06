&TV artists’ secret talents revealed

MUMBAI: Celebrities live under a microscope, yet they still manage to keep secrets from the audience. As it is always fascination for their fans to know more about their favourite celebs, we bring forth some hidden or secret talents of &TV artists like Vidisha Srivastava (Anita Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai), Siddharth Arora (Mahadev, Baal Shiv), Kamna Pathak (Rajesh Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Pawan Singh (Zafar Ali Mirza, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha hai?).

Vidisha Srivastava aka Anita Bhabi in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, “I truly appreciate all the praises I have been receiving for my acting prowess in the show. But not many know that I am an avid dancer, especially performing classical dance forms is my forte. During my school days, I used to be a stage performer. My passion for dance led me to learn Bharatnatyam and Kathak. In fact, learning these dance forms has also helped me hone my skills to express efficaciously and become a better actor. Whenever I get time out of my hectic schedule, I ensure that I dance and rejuvenate.”

Siddharth Arora aka Mahadev in &TV’s Baal Shiv, shares, “I love music and play different instruments including flute, guitar, tabla, and harmonium. Although, I have not undertaken any formal training, but my sheer passion for music made me learn on my own. Whenever I come across any musical instrument, I do try to play it. However, playing the flute is what I enjoy the most. My friends and family appreciate my talent to play different musical instruments and soon enough, I hope to perform for my fans as well.”

Kamna aka Rajesh Singh in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, “I absolutely love singing. My father had introduced me to this beautiful art form very early in my life and I have been singing since my school days. I cherish the memories of how my grandmother used to reward me with small Bakshish (gift) for my performances. Today, the entire team of my show enjoys listening to my songs. In one of our show tracks, I did sing, and I got so carried away that I ended up singing the whole song. The best part was that everyone was enjoying the song, to the extent that no one interrupted, and it was really overwhelming when everyone clapped for me at the end.”

Pawan Singh aka Zafar Ali Mirza in &TV’s Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?, shares, “Painting was a big part of my childhood. I had also received many awards in my school’s painting competitions. Now a days, when I miss my family owing to my busy shoot schedule, I pick up my painting brush and paint on a canvas. Painting rejuvenates me and makes me feel extremely happy. I believe everyone has a secret talent and they should continue pursuing and practising it.”

