TV celebrities who achieved MASSIVE FAME right from their DEBUT shows!

MUMBAI: There are some celebrities who have gone on to become very big names in the television industry.
There are many aspirants who come to the entertainment industry to pursue acting and strive hard to become extremely successful but then there are some who are loved by the masses instantly. Call it their luck added to their talent, some actors have been an instant hit on television right from their debut show.
Take a look:
Kanika Mann
Kanika made her debut with Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and she is already loved by the masses
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet came into spotlight with his cameo role and went on to be super successful when he bagged the lead role in Geet Hui Sabse Parayi
Barun Sobti
While Barun made his debut with Shraddha, he gained fame with his stint in Dill Mill Gayye
Drashti Dhami
Drashti gained fame right from her debut in Dill Mill Gayye
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer started off with Shaka Laka Boom Boom and was already loved for her innocent charm
Hina Khan
Hina’s first show was Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and till date she is known as Akshara on Indian television
Rajeev Khandelwal
He began his television career with a negative role in the show Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat and later he was offered Balaji Telefilms' Kahiin To Hoga, a romantic drama.
Erica Fernandes
Erica made her debut with Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Hai Bhi
