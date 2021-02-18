TV celebrities who achieved MASSIVE FAME right from their DEBUT shows!

MUMBAI: There are some celebrities who have gone on to become very big names in the television industry.

There are many aspirants who come to the entertainment industry to pursue acting and strive hard to become extremely successful but then there are some who are loved by the masses instantly. Call it their luck added to their talent, some actors have been an instant hit on television right from their debut show.

Take a look:

Kanika Mann

Kanika made her debut with Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and she is already loved by the masses

Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet came into spotlight with his cameo role and went on to be super successful when he bagged the lead role in Geet Hui Sabse Parayi

Barun Sobti

While Barun made his debut with Shraddha, he gained fame with his stint in Dill Mill Gayye

Drashti Dhami

Drashti gained fame right from her debut in Dill Mill Gayye

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer started off with Shaka Laka Boom Boom and was already loved for her innocent charm

Hina Khan

Hina’s first show was Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and till date she is known as Akshara on Indian television

Rajeev Khandelwal

He began his television career with a negative role in the show Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat and later he was offered Balaji Telefilms' Kahiin To Hoga, a romantic drama.

Erica Fernandes

Erica made her debut with Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Hai Bhi

